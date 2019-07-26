Local community members gather to host school drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Project Beat The Odds will be hosting a school drive on July 27 at Lynwood East Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to support students on their journey through life.
The event will include a bouncy house, water gun fight, food, and the hosts are giving away free backpacks (while supplies last). Attendees are encouraged to bring their own water guns.
If you would like to volunteer, head over to their Facebook event page and leave a comment.
Any questions should be directed to the hosts: Kenneth Griner and Lonnie D’mond McClellan-Brown.
The even is being sponsored by Texoma Fun House: Indoor Play Center & Rental Bounce House & Waterslides, Simply Sheek Designs, A Thin Line Between Love And Sports, Marathon Management & Consulting LLC, The Griner Group LLC.
