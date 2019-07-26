Local group paints community basketball court

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Kenneth Griner started a community project and they were set out to makeover Lynwood East Park’s basketball court.
Griner says he grew up only a few blocks away and has many memories on the court.
He says he hopes the new paint will revamp the space and serve as inspiration for others.
If you noticed the initials on his shirt, you aren’t the only one. Griner is also trying to bring awareness to the Beat The Odds back to school drive.
There will be at event at Lynwood East Park on Saturday, July 27, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. They will have live music, free food and free backpacks for students of any age. (while supplies last)
Lynwood East Park is located along Red Fox Road and Roanoke Drive in Wichita Falls.
