Megargel under a boil order
By Katelyn Fox | July 26, 2019 at 5:23 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 5:23 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Megargel in Archer County is under a boil order until further notice according to the town’s Facebook page.

Residents are asked to boil tap water before drinking.

Officials say the cause is a main water leak that crews are working to fix at this very moment. Over one hundred residents are expected to be impacted.

Stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to learn more about when the boil order will end.

