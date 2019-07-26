Megargel under a boil order

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Megargel in Archer County is under a boil order until further notice according to the town’s Facebook page.
Residents are asked to boil tap water before drinking.
Officials say the cause is a main water leak that crews are working to fix at this very moment. Over one hundred residents are expected to be impacted.
Stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to learn more about when the boil order will end.
