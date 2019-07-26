Park After Dark is tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - News Channel 6 is bringing DJ Tito to Castaway Cove to play music and host the hottest Friday night dance party in Texoma.
All the fun is at Castaway Cove tonight. Next Friday is our last Park After Dark event, so be sure to join in on the waves while you can.
We’re talking about dancing in the wavepool, but be sure to bring it on because the best moves might win some prizes.
Park after Dark starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. If you have a Season Pass to Castaway Cove, admission is only $8.99 during those hours. If you don’t have a pass, it’s just $14.99.
Get your swimsuits, towels, and dance moves ready and get out to the water park.
