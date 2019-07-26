Pet of the Week: Michael

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This week’s pet is a cute little male kitten named Michael.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be having an adoption event on Saturday, July 27, at Herb Easley Motors in Wichita Falls. Michael will be there along with his furry friends from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Wichita Pet Supply, Two Sisters Bakery and Texas Dawg Bandanas will be there with tons of good stuff for your pets.
Herb Easley Motors will be cooking up hot dogs and will make a generous donation to Emily’s Legacy Rescue for every car sold during this event, so come shop for your new car, so your new pet can ride in style.
They’ll have gift bags with goodies from Two Sisters Bakery for adopting families.
All day, Wichita Pet Supply will donate a percent of sales at their store on Callfield Road to Emily’s Legacy Rescue.
