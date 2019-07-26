Renewed federal executions raise death penalty’s 2020 stakes

"It's shocking that, at this point, the federal government would be taking what feels like a giant step backward," said Bee Moorhead, executive director of Texas Impact, a theological civil group that has organized interfaith religious calls to abolish the death penalty in the state that executes more inmates than any other. "It is in the mold of a bunch of other policies that are devoid of the concept of mercy in a way that this country is just not used to."