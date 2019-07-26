Temps are trending warmer this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday we will see temperatures stay below average once again with a high in the mid to low 90s. We will have some clouds scattered across Texoma and the wind will be out of the southeast at ten to fifteen miles per hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s for some places. Saturday we will see temperatures start warming up as we will have temperatures return to the mid 90s. However that’s just the beginning of the warming trend. By the middle of next week the high pressure system that is out west will start setting up over the panhandle of Texas. By Tuesday of next week temperatures will be close to if not at one hundred degrees. Then we will continue to slightly warm up after that to the lower triple digits.