Cowboys Training Camp: Where’s Zeke?

OXNARD, California (TNN) - It was the Cowboys first press conference since arriving to Oxnard, addressing the issue of absence of running back Ezekiel Elliot.
Team owner Jerry Jones made this very clear.
“He’s late,” Cowboys owner, president and GM Jerry Jones said. “We have officially reported. So he’s non-report officially. All of the mechanisms that are in place with collective bargaining, structurally under the contract, everything is in place and addressed if you’re not where you’re contracted to be so he’s late.”
This is the NFL, where it is a next-man up proposition when need be.
“The big thing that we try to emphasize as a coaching staff to our team is any time a player isn’t available, for whatever reason, it’s a great opportunity for somebody else to show what they can do," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said.
“I think this is just part of what we are involved with in the NFL," Cowboys dir. of player personnel Stephen Jones said. "Over time, it used to rookies, it used to be before you had hold-outs, it was players without contracts and they couldn’t go anywhere else but the team they were on before free agency. These things have evolved over time.”
For now, it’s day 1 for the absence of Elliot and counting.
Now the questions is, who blinks first?
Zeke or the Cowboys.
