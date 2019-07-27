Lady Eagles with a “chip on their shoulder” mentality in 2019

HOLLIDAY, Texas (TNN) - For the past few years, Brea Box and Holliday volleyball have been synonymous.
But she is now in Abilene set to play collegiate volleyball for Abilene Christian.
So that means a new class of Lady Eagles will need to step up, but they will do so remembering all they learned from this past class of Holliday stars.
“The legacy that the girls that graduated left behind is a good one,” Holliday head coach Wendy Parker said.
“We really learned not to give up no matter what happens," Holliday senior setter Gracie Story said. "Just keep going and keep doing what we are supposed to do.”
“They never gave up, no matter what and they always figured out how to have fun," Holliday senior setter Aubrey Miller said. "Even if it wasn’t going in our direction and I feel like that is really something that our team needs all the time.”
The Holliday volleyball team graduated six seniors from last years district-winning team but because they were deep in 2018 the Lady Eagles return eight, five of which are seniors, which has head coach Wendy Parker excited.
“Their chemistry already is exciting," coach Parker said. "I’ve watched them play a lot this summer. They are very close-knit group of girls, chemistry is really good and they have bonded well and I think they are going to be really fun to watch.”
In coach Parker’s second year she hopes to continue building what they started last year with some new stars leading the way.
But the Lady Eagles say they will have a chip on their shoulder coming into 2019.
“I think we will be an underdog this year losing what we lost," head coach Wendy Parker said. "But I think we will surprise a lot of people.”
“We had a lot of great talent graduate this past year," Miller said. "But I think people have underestimated us because of that. We have some great girls coming up and I think it will be better than people predict it will.”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.