New license rules for Texas drivers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There are new rules for Texas drivers who are getting their license renewed, and it is causing some to run into some speed bumps.
Filling out forms, getting your number called, and taking your picture is usually what everyone goes through when getting their license renewed.
“It went really smooth. I was really satisfied with the way the process went. It didn't take very long, said Wichita Falls resident Fay. A quick process is all anyone hopes for when they are getting their license renewed.
But some might find things are not so smooth and it is not because the line can get lengthy at times. “Everybody has to have their birth certificate,” said Fay.
The requirement comes as a surprise to some, like Marilyn, who said, “I thought that was a little extreme since I’ve had my driver’s license for 40 years already.”
The requirement is a result of a law called the Real ID Act. It was passed by the U.S. Congress in 2005 but is finally taking affect next year in 2020.
In order to enter a federal building or get on a plane using your driver's license as your ID, it has to have a star.
Each state has different designs for the star. In Texas it is a white star inside a gold circle – a symbol that signifies it is a Real ID.
But to get that star you have to show extra proof of who you are and where you live.
The new rules have some people, including Marilyn, making a second trip to the DPS office. “There was a Miss Gallmore who helped me the second time I came back. I was able to get her a copy of my VA letter that she needed, and also I went and purchased a copy of my birth certificate,” she said.
The deadline to obtain a Real ID is October 2020, but drivers are encouraged not to wait and get it as soon as possible.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.