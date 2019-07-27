Potential changes on the way for WF animal ordinance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Wichita Falls animal owners may soon see some significant changes for furry family members.
The Wichita Falls Animal Ordinance is getting a full revision. The ordinance applies to private pet owner and pet establishments. After several concerns and question, the Public Health District is pretty much revamping the whole thing. A lot of this ordinance is hard to read, dated and leave room one of the most significant changes is permits.
“There weren’t any permit guidelines in that section. There weren’t any requirements for each of the permits.”Director of Health Lou Kreidler said.
It’s also going to affect private animal shelter and wildlife education centers and once the new ordinance takes effect if your pet gets lost, or roams the streets you have to pay.
“They have to prepay for a spay and neuter, make an appointment and prepay before we release the animal to them," Kreidler said.
A couple of new mandatory requirements for your pets are collars with a city license must be worn at all times,pet won owners must carry a bag to pick up animal waste when out with pets.Foster homes must be registered with rescue groups. One dog owner Beverly Foy likes the idea of possible changes.
"I think it's fine," said Beverly Foy.
Many will feel the impact of these changes under the new ordinance. All animals will be required to be Microchipped.
" If you own an animal in the city of Wichita Falls it will be a requirement to have it microchipped and that helps to get that animal home. So we have a lot of people that find a dog and bring them to the shelter, and instead of bringing them to the shelter we can scan them and get them home," Kreidler said.
Health officials said the changes will allow the health department to gather more information about the animals we have in the city, to hold people accountable for their pets, and keep the animals safe. The changes will also bring the city more in line with Texas state laws.
The next step for the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee will be to talk with stakeholders, rescue groups, and those affected.That will happen in the next couple of weeks. Then, the next meeting is on August 30th at which time they will have a recommendations for city council. From there they’re hoping to get it on the council agenda by October.
