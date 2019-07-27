Staying cool just got more expensive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A warning to Texoma residents, the coolant inside many AC units will soon be a thing of the past.
Commonly called freon, the gas R-22 is being phased out by the Environmental Protection Agency, for its harmful effect on the ozone. It's replacement R-410A will be your only option come next year.
“Currently there is nothing new being produced and its slowly being phased out, causing the prices to go really high,” Dalorem heating and AC owner Dan Merola said.
For people with outdated units, they’ve got two options: recharge their system now and hope it lasts a long time, or replace it. AC professionals say in the long run people are better off replacing their unit.
“You could spend you know six, seven hundred dollars on refrigerant or put that $600 towards a new unit,” Merola said.
One Wichita Falls resident decided to replace his system, as the cost of recharging, simply got too high.
“I had to do that like twice a year and like I said, I never had like one person or one company in particular because they all vary in pricing,” Alvaro said.
“The old antiquated system has more energy consumption , it’s using the old refrigerant, and so now this particular homeowner is going to see savings on his electric bill he’s got a more efficient unit,” Merola said.
“Money wise I’m going to be saving a lot more which is exactly what I’m looking for,” Alvaro said.
The price of recharging a home AC will only continue to rise, so while it may cost almost three times more for a replacement, experts says you’re saving money in the long run.
