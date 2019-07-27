Vernon’s Williams feels lucky to have chance to play multiple sports

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The summer is wrapping up which means high school sports are about to get going again.
For a lot of Texoma athletes that means getting to represent their school in the sport they love.
But for one Vernon standout, the fall season is just the start of her year ahead representing the Lady Lions.
“It’s been fun just to go from one sport to another and just see what each team can do in each different sport," Vernon junior Shay Williams said.
Shay Williams is one of the best female athletes in Texoma.
In her first two years at Vernon, Williams has earned district recognition five times, which includes being named first team All-District in volleyball, basketball and softball as a sophomore.
But which sport is her favorite?
“It would be softball. I play on a travel team and I’ve always played softball growing up," the Vernon multi-sport athlete said. "Every weekend I’m gone with my travel team playing ball and I just enjoy softball a lot.”
She pretty good at it too.
This past season Williams was in the top-six in strikeouts, wins and ERA among area pitchers.
She also hit two home runs and helped lead Vernon to a share of the district title with her bat.
But in the age of specialization in sports, Williams has embraced playing multiple sports and that has helped grow as a leader..
<"Shay is able to lead by example but also with her words," Vernon volleyball coach Lyndsie Schur said. “Some people lead by example, which is great, but she is able to do both and that is what makes her different.”
Williams has had success in her first two years, like reaching the state championship game in softball her freshman year.
But Williams says her motivation to keep going is about more than just winning.
“I know there are a lot of people out there that would love to do sports but aren’t able to for certain reasons and that makes me appreciate the fact that I can be out here and do what I love to do.”
