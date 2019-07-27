Wichita Falls residents helping at need students and teachers ahead of school starting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For students, the weeks leading up to the beginning of the school year means getting backpacks, pencils and folders together.
For teachers, it means getting a classroom in order to prepare for incoming students.
If both groups are low on funds, though, the task can be daunting.
Today residents in Wichita Falls came together to help.
At Lynwood East Park two friends with a passion for helping kids in their community gave away boxes of backpacks loaded with all of the basic supplies needed from elementary to high school.
“Starting out we said if we can just get one kid out here that’s a success for us and that was our main thing,” said Kenneth Griner. “This is beyond what we thought it could be.”
Griner and his friend Lonnie Brown founded Project Beat the Odds, and said the idea for today’s event started last year. They add that over half of the supplies donated today came out of their own pockets.
“And we figured why can’t we do something for our own community, bring it back here,” said Griner.
“Either way I was just going to be happy with the results because we did it,” said Brown.
On the other side of town teachers gathered at the Park Place Christian Church, where inside tables were full of items donated by former teachers.
“People have donated to us throughout the year for gently used and wonderfully beloved teacher things we can give to someone else for a struggling teacher that might need to set up a classroom,” said Susan Mayo, the organizer of the Teacher Material Giveaway.
The idea started thirteen years ago when Mayo, a newly retired teacher, had some of her own items to give away.
“I think it’s a very needed things because we were both scratching things around you know when we started teaching and hopefully it’ll help somebody," said Mayo.
Both Project Beat the Odds and Mayo agreed that as long as they see a demand in Wichita Falls they’ll keep working to accommodate.
“If we can get our hands on some other things and get involved with other things that can help kids, whether it’s before school, after school, mentoring, anything,” said Brown. “We’re all for it.”
“It was a lot easier 13 years ago but we’ll stay with it as long as there is a need,” said Mayo.
