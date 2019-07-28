7-year-old Wichita Falls resident runs lemonade stand for charity

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There’s a lemonade stand on the corner of York and Lebanon in Wichita Falls with ambitious seven-year-old Kayleb Martinelli and a glass jar full of coins and paper bills.
That money, though, doesn’t go towards buying stuff for himself; it goes toward helping people.
Since preschool Kayleb has been selling lemonade and uses the money for not just school supplies but other charities such as Alex’s lemonade stand (which funds research for childhood cancer) and Miss Frannie’s Feline Friends.
“It’s great to see him have such a giving heart and wanting to reach out and help the community,” said his parents Richard and Mari.
On the weekends he’s open he’s hoverboards up and down his front yard and waves to car as they pass by.
“Thank you to everyone donates. You put a big smile on his face and you definitely help these causes and charities he donates to so thank you for stopping and if nothing else just waving and making his day,” said Richard Martinelli.
Some people won’t buy lemonade, and stop to drop some money in his jar. Kaleb averages almost $200 each time he’s open for a cause.
“I like being nice to people,” said Kaleb.
