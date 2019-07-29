BBB Briefs: Electricity scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The BBB has received several reports of door to door solicitors selling electricity.
Before you agree to anything or allow them to see your electric bill, the BBB recommends the following on how to handle door-to-door solicitors:
· Ask for a solicitation permit—If you live within the city limits of town that requires a solicitation permit then ask to see it, if they can’t produce one, call the police.
· Don’t make a purchasing decision at your door—Sellers will put pressure on you to close the deal at that moment and make special offers to entice you. Instead you can take a look and compare electric providers online.
· Look at the contract—carefully review and understand the contract. Only count on what is written and not what you are told.
· Verify the individual and the company—if interested in the offer, get everything in writing including price. Check with BBB and the company and verify this person is an employee and see the rating.
· Know your rights—The FTC’s Three-Day Cooling-Off Rule gives the customer three days to cancel purchases over $25 that are made in the home or a location that is not the seller’s permanent location.
If you are unsure about the offer you can contact out local chapter of the BBB at 940-691-1172.
