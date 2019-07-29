Downtown Development launches new website

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Gone are the days where you need to ride around town and write down phone numbers when looking for a place to start your business.
Wichita Falls Downtown development made the process much more efficient. They just launched a new user-friendly website to allows people looking to start/move their business into downtown a way too see what available for rent or lease.
“You can sort by square footage and usages. I’ve been in a lot of buildings lately. I been in nooks and crannies that I never thought I would go in and we are doing that constantly. So, this is the first step in getting contact information for that potential developer and then we take them all the way through. So we do a lot of project management, meeting with the brokers, meetings with pre-development, taking them to the city offices. Taking them to developer project so these was just another piece of the economic development puzzle that we are working on," said Jana Schmader, Executive Director, Downtown Development.
This is just phase one for the website. Downtown development to continue to add property as more becomes available. Monday was also moving day for the downtown development staff. The historic building was ready ahead of schedule.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.