Duncan PD confirms one death from weekend wreck

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Officials with the Duncan Police Department have confirmed that one person died in a wreck on Saturday.
The wreck happened on Saturday evening near Highway 7 and 2nd Street.
An officer confirmed with us that one person died at the scene and another was flown to Oklahoma City for treatment. A third person involved in the wreck was treated and released.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of those involved in the wreck. We are speaking with them later this morning to confirm more details.
You can count on us to bring you the latest information as we get it.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.