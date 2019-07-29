WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
Tia Brown, 21, is wanted for a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance Under One Gram in a Drug Free Zone.
She is 5′3″ and is 130 pounds.
Brown is considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to confront this individual on your own.
If you know where she is or any other tips, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
If you are outside of the Wichita Falls area you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-9888.
You never have to give your name, and if your tip helps lead to her arrest, it could earn you up to $500.
