Garage destroyed by early morning fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Fire Department firefighters responded to a call at 1126 Harlan Ave. at 3:04 a.m. on July 29. The garage was engulfed when officials arrived on the scene. The fire took crews about twenty minutes to put out. The garage was a total loss along with all the contents.
Officials tell us there was a live secondary power line laying on a chain link fence between the garage and the house so Oncor was called. When Oncor arrived, power was not restored to the home. Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the residents of the home since the power had to be disconnected.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation. The damage to the structure is estimated at $7,500 and the contents lost are estimated at $2,000. There were no injuries reported at this structure fire.
