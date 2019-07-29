Showers & Storms possible today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Temperatures are on the climb and we will see a range of temperatures from the mid 90s to close to triple digits. We have rain chances today. This morning we could see some showers developing around 8 in the morning. But that will not be the bulk of the rain. This afternoon is when we will see some stronger showers and storms develop. We are giving it a 30% chance of rain for the day, however by midnight we should be clear of any rain showers or storms that are left over from this frontal boundary. For tonight we will have temperatures fall near 70 degrees. For Tuesday we will have temperatures in the upper 90s with some mostly sunny skies. After Tuesday the high pressure system will really set in and we will start seeing the effects here in Texoma. We will have temperatures climb into the triple digits around 101 for Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday. Temperatures may cool down a little bit as we get to the weekend but they will still be pretty warm.