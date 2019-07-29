Texas teen dies from gunshot wound to the head

By Katelyn Fox | July 29, 2019 at 12:01 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 12:15 PM

JASPER, Texas (TNN) - According to a report from Beaumont Enterprise, 13-year-old Nick McBride was shot in the head when a group of kids found a handgun inside a home on Sunday night, Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman told Beaumont Enterprise.

The gun went off around 8:00 p.m. after two or three different kids had been handling the gun according to Newman.

The seventh-grader was rushed to a local hospital before being air lifted to Beaumont Hospital, where he would pass away at 9:52 p.m.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, Newman told Beaumont Enterprise that they believe the shooting was accidental.

