Texas teen dies from gunshot wound to the head

JASPER, Texas (TNN) - According to a report from Beaumont Enterprise, 13-year-old Nick McBride was shot in the head when a group of kids found a handgun inside a home on Sunday night, Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman told Beaumont Enterprise.
The gun went off around 8:00 p.m. after two or three different kids had been handling the gun according to Newman.
The seventh-grader was rushed to a local hospital before being air lifted to Beaumont Hospital, where he would pass away at 9:52 p.m.
Although the investigation is still ongoing, Newman told Beaumont Enterprise that they believe the shooting was accidental.
