Fire burns 15 acres in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Seven departments from across the area converged on a large grass fire west of Wichita Falls on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported near the intersection of Highway 258 and Old State Road off of Seymour Highway.
Officials say about 15 acres were burned. No structures were lost but three older vehicles in the field were caught up in the flames.
Firefighters from WFFD, Wichita West, Burkburnett, Bowman, Kamay, Holiday and Sheppard all responded to assist.
No injuries were reported from the fire.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.