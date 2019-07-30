It’s going to be a hot & humid day in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today we will be dry with no rain chances really in the next 7-days. Highs today will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s, we will also have some scattered clouds across the area. Tonight our skies will clear out for some mostly clear skies, our lows will be a little bit warmer with temperatures in the mid 70s. By Wednesday the high pressure system out to the west will start to move close enough to where we can feel the higher temperatures associated with it. For your Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures will reach the triple digit mark across most of Texoma. That trend will continue through the weekend. So we will see temperatures in the triple digits into the weekend. However by the beginning of next week the high pressure system should move back out west and give us some relief from the triple digit heat. By the beginning of the work week next week temperatures look to only be in the mid 90s.