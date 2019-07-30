Mustangs picked 2nd, Hunter Kyle, Maskill not on social media and MORE

MCKINNEY, Texas (TNN) -
LONE STAR CONFERENCE MEDIA DAY
Preseason Poll
1. Tarleton State (19)
2. Midwestern State (2)
3. Texas A&M-Commerce (1)
4. Eastern New Mexico
5. Angelo State
6. West Texas A&M
7. Texas A&M-Kingsville
8. UT Permian Basin (1)
9. Western New Mexico
Preseason awards
Offensive Player of the Year: WR Juwan Johnson, Midwestern State, Jr.
Defensive Player of the Year: LB Chris Hoad, UT Permian Basin, Sr.
MSU head coach Bill Maskill on his absence from social media
“There is no way I will get on social media. I have a hard enough time operating my computer and my phone, much less social media.”
Former Rider Raider Hunter Kyle, linebacker, is entering his Redshirt Junior season at Angelo State
“Enjoying keep playing the game with my brothers and winning conference championships and hopefully national championships too," Kyle said.
Kyle had a monster of a sophomore season recording 120 tackles, four interceptions and five tackles for loss.
But the Rams are entering a new era with Jeff Girsch moving from defensive coordinator to head coach and Kyle says he's excited to keep building that relationship.
“It’s great, almost not even like a transition because he was the guy I always went to anyways because he was my DC. So it’s really nice to have him be the head coach.”
“He’s one of the great leaders of our program,” new ASU head coach Girsch said. "He’ll be a junior this season, he just does a great job.
