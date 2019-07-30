Oklahoma Couple Survives Garlic Festival Shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Investigators are still working the scene in Gilroy, California where three people were killed in a mass shooting. A dozen other people were injured.
Others ran for their lives when shots rang out including an Oklahoma couple that now joins the ever growing list of mass shooting survivors in the United States.
In an exclusive interview we asked them to share their experience with us.
"We're both foodies, and I'm in the wine industry. So, this was a festival that was right down our alley. An hour away so we drove up Sunday and expected just a food festival, says Daniel Bendell.
That food festival ended in confusion for Oklahoma natives Daniel Bendell and Emily Bruza.
"We didn't really think twice about it. At first we looked up and continued doing what we were doing and then we heard screams and people started running our direction," Daniel said.
“It did’nt sound like that many shots to us so we just ran and that’s when we heard the second round,” said Emily. “It sounded like 5 or 6 to us and that’s when we kind of like, that’s when we realized something was really wrong.”
Dainel said, '' At that point we ducked for cover and people continued to run all around us."
The couple got to an exit and then realized both of their cell phones had died as they were trying to desipher what had just happened.
“We were getting all of our news through chatter. People passing us. We couldn’t look anything up. Very poor time for a phone to die. Especially both,” said Daniel.
They finally made it to their car and eventually got home. It wasn’t until the next morning that they found out a young child, they had seen, was among the casualties.
“We remembered very distictly seeing him because he was making this rally funny face and he was kind of stalking through the crowd.” said Emily.
"He had kind of this strut that he was walking around," said Daniel.
"We were just laughing and cracking up. It was about 4:00 a.m. and I woke up and checked the news and wanted to see if they found out who he was. The second I saw his picture my heart, just I mean, just. We didn't know him. We didn't see him get hurt. I don't know. It was a real sad," said Emily.
Both say they feel very fortunate to have been where they were at the festival when the shots rang out.
They also say they are leaning on each other and friends and family for support.
