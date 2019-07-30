Public hearing held to discuss Wichita Falls city charter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls wants to update the city’s Charter. A charter review committee that was voted on by the city council held a public hearing Monday where they educated people about the current charter.
“The charter sets out the type of government and how things are going to be run in a general sense,” said City Attorney Kinley Hegglund during the hearing.
A city’s charter is a document that Home-rule municipalities like Wichita Falls have to establish how a city's government is going to operate.
The city charter includes the basic structure of government, city council term limits, salaries, planning and zoning, rules about bids and elections, as well as standards of conduct for officials and city employees.
Citizens are the ones who have the final say on any changes in the charter. “This is going to be something that the citizens are going to vote on. I think it's important that we get the citizens input from day one,” said Hegglund.
The city decided to hold a public hearing so that the people could share their ideas to the city charter review committee.
The committee is made up of mayor Steven Santellana, two councilors, three city staff members, and three members of the public including former mayor Glenn Barham.
The committee will recommend changes to the charter to the city council. The city council will then decide whether or not to call an election where citizens will vote on the changes.
There are already things the committee would like to see change in the charter. Hegglund said the language for rules about conflict of interests for elected officials and city staff members needs to be clarified. “We want to make sure we're doing the right thing at all times, so we want the language to be crystal clear,” he said.
Mayor Santellana says there are matters in the charter that simply need to be updated to fit with times and new technology that wasn’t used back in 2009 when the latest version of the charter was last updated. “If you look at our charter it’s antiquated. There’s no language about social media. There’re salaries that are posted in there that are old. As municipalities change, there’s rules that change that we probably need to get out of that charter,” Mayor Santellana said.
The charter review committee has until June 2020 to recommend changes to the charter. the City Council has until August 2020 to decide to call an election to be held in November 2020 where citizens will vote on those possible changes.
