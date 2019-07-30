Public hearing held to discuss Wichita Falls city charter

Mayor Santellana says there are matters in the charter that simply need to be updated to fit with times and new technology that wasn’t used back in 2009 when the latest version of the charter was last updated. “If you look at our charter it’s antiquated. There’s no language about social media. There’re salaries that are posted in there that are old. As municipalities change, there’s rules that change that we probably need to get out of that charter,” Mayor Santellana said.