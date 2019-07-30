WFPD motor unit gets a new look

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Wichita Falls Police Departments motor unit has a new look.
The goal of these new uniforms isn’t just about the summer temperatures.
Officers dawning a new look, say the goal with these new uniforms is safety.
"We will stand out a lot better when it is dark. It's an important safety factor when we are on the bikes," said Sgt. Van Dotson.
Tuesday is the first day officers will be dawning a new look, but this has been in the works for a couple of years. The new uniforms are uniquely made to increase visibility.
"These uniforms are reflective. The uniforms have reflective piping throughout them. The word 'police' on the back is reflective as well, so we can be seen a lot better at night. Either late at night or in the morning. (that's something the old uniforms did not have)."The material that they were made out of didn't let air through. When I was coming to work, I could feel a tremendous amount of air coming through," said Dotson.
You can expect to see about ten officers and two sergeants in these new uniforms.
“So, the changes in uniform is specific for the PD’s motor unit. The guys on a motorcycle need a little added protection, so this new uniform gives them this extra visibility now your patrol officer he is still going to show up in a uniform very similar to this. This is the standard WFPD patrol officer uniform that not changing nor going away.” said Sgt. Harold McClure.
