CLEAR alert system for missing and endangered adults

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - When adults like Cayley Mandadi from San Antonio, who was sexually assaulted and murdered in 2017, are abducted or in immediate danger, there’s no alert system to warn the public or ask for their help.
Now there will be with the passing of Texas House Bill 1769, which creates the CLEAR Alert system.
“It’s just like an amber alert or a silver alert. It’s just a different person who’s in danger but their life is in danger,” said state representative Greg Bonnen.
Standing for Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert system, a CLEAR Alert will be issued by the Department of Public Safety if: the person is between 18 and 65, they’re in imminent danger of bodily injury or death or the disappearance wasn’t voluntary, their location is unknown, and they’ve been missing for less than 72 hours.
Anything that can help keep society a little safe, focus on some adults, it’s going to be a great thing," said Dan Buesing of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Buesing said they’ve been managing the amber alert system since 2002, so the transition into adding CLEAR will not be a problem.
“Being kind of new we’re kind of waiting to see if anything is different,” said Buesing. “Our departments ready to take on another alert, and it’s just a matter of getting some new information out on the new criteria and the new age limits.”
The new alert system will go into effect September first.
