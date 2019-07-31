Cowboys Training Camp: Amari entering 1st full season, new defensive addition

OXNARD, California (TNN) -
AMARI COOPER
The Dallas Cowboys are less than a week away from their first team scrimmage at this years training camp and while Ezekiel Elliot is reportedly training in Cabo, the rest of the Cowboys are in Oxnard, including one receiver who is preparing for his first full season in the blue and white.
Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper may not talk a whole lot but he does let his talking happen on the field.
Without making judgement of Zeke Elliot’s holdout, Cooper says he is willing to come to camp and run routes and holding out isn’t for him.
His new deal is just around the corner and after all this is his first Cowboys first summer training camp, having joining the from a mid-season trade from Oakland last year.
“Just timing, if I had to say one thing about being here for the summer is being able to get our timing down better and build chemistry,” Cowboys WR Amari Cooper said.
Jason Garrett, a former backup quarterback, knows receivers and gushes about number 19.
“We are excited about Amari,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said. “Been around football a long time and I thought what he did, transitioning to a new team in the middle of the season, the production he had was remarkable. I think it goes to the kind of guy he is. He loves football and works very hard at it.
"He’s a very smart guy, really high football IQ.”
Dak Prescott has a great report with teammates for obvious reasons, especially with his WR’s.
Cooper uses one word to describe his QB.
“Confidence. If I had to say one word, how he approaches every situation," Cooper said about QB Dak Prescott.
COWBOYS DEFENSE
The Dallas Cowboys had one of the best defenses in the NFL last year with rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch leading the way.
Vander Esch was third in the league in tackles a year ago, but the Cowboys will need more than that if they hope to make a run at the Lombardi trophy this season.
Last season, the Dallas Cowboys defense helped set the tone for a season that wound up in the postseason and DeMarcus Lawrence could be a big factor for what happens in 2019.
That optimism is based on the what if factor.
What if defensive end Demarcus Lawrence and newly acquired DE Robert Quinn get going with the potential they have.
“We can be great,” DE Lawrence said as he enters his 6th season. “It’s all about demeanor and focus; this time right here is great value for us to come out and learn our craft and how to play with each other."
Quinn hales from a winning franchise, having played for the LA Rams.
Now he brings his toughness to a defense that’s been overshadowed.
“The O-line gets a lot of credit here,” new Cowboys DE Robert Quinn said. “But you look around, we got Byron Jones making pro bowls, Leighton and DeMarcus. We’ve got talent everywhere, now it’s just about improving every day because we can’t live off last year’s history because that’s gone.”
What can this defense take from last years season, including that win in the postseason to add to this year?
“It’s building blocks," Lawrence said. "We are still fortunate to have basically the same team as last year just add back Jason Witten. It can be very successful. It’s all about starting all over.
"It’s about leaving last year behind and starting all over and being prepared for it when the time comes.”
According to Defensive Coordinator Rob Marinelli, this team is
“Talented, but you don’t always win with talent," Cowboys DC Marinelli, who is entering his 5th season, said. "You win with attitude, blue collar, hit, run every day. These guys got talent and they are working real hard to put that talent together.
