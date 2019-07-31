Grass fire season in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Dry air and high winds are causing more and more fires across Texoma. Fire officials in Wichita Falls are warning people of grass fires as summer temperatures continue to rise.
“Well, we’re definitely in grass fire season,” WFFD Asst. Fire Marshal Jared Burchett said. “With the lack of rain that we had in July, the fuels that where growing in May, June wet time have definitely started drying out we started seeing an increase in initial starts for grass fires.”
Wichita County Judge Gossom said the number of fires we've had is not uncommon, and right now no burn-ban is needed.
“But that could change quickly in Texas, you get several days of hundred-degree temperatures, and dry west wind and we might be in the ballgame,” Gossom said referring to the possibility of a burn-ban happening later in the year.
Burchett said that if you're preparing for a wildfire when it happens, then your too late. To keep your home safe, The Texas A&M Forest Service recommends keeping your landscapes trimmed, hardening your home with fire-resistant materials, and making it more accessible for first responders.
To find out more about keeping your home safe from wildfire click here.
“To be able to get out brush trucks onto your property in the need for grass fire suppression is key, Burchett said.
Concerning what people shouldn’t do, Burchett said you should never drive on smoke covered roads because you never know if firefighters could be working on the other side.
Right now, there are 62 counties in Texas under burn bans, in Texoma Baylor and Throckmorton are two of them. Officials say for people living in outlying areas, the key to putting fires out quickly is calling 9-1-1 as soon as possible.
