How to protect your identity following data breaches

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It is not the first time specialists at Texoma Community Credit Union have had members contacting their offices after a nationwide data breach, and they know it won’t be the last.
“We're kind of sitting back and just waiting to see what we get, I know there was over a 100-million accounts that they said were breached,” said Fraud Specialist Joy Fino.
If the Equifax breech in 2017 is any indicator the call center at the credit union can expect a wave of calls about the information breach affecting Capital One customers and credit card applicants.
“The main question I get is what do I do if that were to happen, if someone got my social security number, or if someone got my bank account number,” said Fino.
In the case of the Capital One breach, about 140,000 social security numbers were stolen in the U.S. “Put a flag on your social security number,” Fino advises, “Any time your social security number is hit, you'll receive a call.”
A person can also freeze their credit if they suspect their credit report information has been compromised.
As for monitoring your bank account, many banks and credit unions are able to send their members alerts when money is being spent. Credit monitoring services like LifeLock and IdentityForce are also available.
However, as the President of Financial Money Planning Michelle Kuehner said, those services do not protect from people using someone’s name and personal info for other kinds of I.D. theft.
“Financial identity theft can be monitored through services, but things like criminal I.D. theft, medical I.D. theft, and tax I.D. theft are a little bit more difficult to provide oversight for,” she said.
Kuehner advises people to be proactive and take advantage of online security features that help protect their identity from being stolen.
Kuehner stated, “Using an account aggregate service for passwords like last pass, I know a lot of services offer the two step verification vendors will do that. it helps it’s worth it.”
