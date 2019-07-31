Networks sue Locast, a service that streams TV for free

In their suit, the networks claim that Locast “is serving” its “patrons” Dish and AT&T. Locast last month got a $500,000 donation from AT&T Inc. AT&T has integrated Locast into its DirecTV and U-verse cable services, as has Dish. Having Locast as a backstop could help them in their fights with the broadcasters. AT&T, for example, is in a payment dispute with CBS that has taken CBS off its platforms.