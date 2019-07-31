Rhinoceros conceived artificially born at California zoo

This Monday, July 29, 2019 photo provided by the San Diego Zoo shows a day-old southern white rhino calf stands beside its resting mother, Victoria, at the at the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif. The zoo has announced the first successful artificial insemination birth of a southern white rhino in North America. San Diego Zoo Global says the mother gave birth to a healthy male calf Sunday July 28, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Mother and calf will remain off-limits to the public for now to allow them to bond. (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo via AP) (Source: Associated Press)