Triple digit heat for the next three days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For today we will see a mostly sunny skies across the region. Temperatures will be pretty hot for everyone. Most everybody should see the lower triple digits or the upper 90s. For tonight we will see skies clearing and our low being in the mid 70s. For your Thursday we will see yet another hot day almost exactly identical to Wednesday with a high temperature in the low 100s. Friday we will continue to be fairly hot with temperatures ranging from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. However come Saturday we are tracking a cool front that will bring some heat relief to the area by dropping our high temperatures back into the mid 90s for the beginning of the work week. We also have some slim rain chances with this front for Friday & Saturday. However by the middle of next week the weather pattern is starting to show warmer temperatures trying to come back into the area.