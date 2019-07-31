Vernon property taxes could lower

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Taxpayers in Vernon could be seeing a reduced tax rate after about $10 million was added to local property value.
“You won’t see much change,” city manager Marty Mangum said.
He only expects the tax rate to drop if anything.
“They could elect to keep that tax rate the same or they could elect to slightly lower it,” he said.
While a majority of the raise in tax value comes from minerals that don’t affect the average property owner, new businesses popping up and some houses gaining value helped too.
“We’ve been lucky enough to have 20 to 23 new businesses come in. They’re small businesses as the most part, family owned and things of that nature, but they make a big impact in the city," Mangum said.
If the tax rate stays the same he estimates it would give the city around $40,000 to work with for operating costs and other expenses.
While most residents would be happy to see tax rates go down, some are glad to see more money can come in without costing them more.
“That’s a win win to be able to sustain those necessary city and local functions while also easing the burden on the property owner,” Vernon resident Chad Brownlow said.
“When you factor all that in, that growth has also generated an increase in tax sales for the city of Vernon. All that together is good for us and the economy is good so we’re thankful for that," Mangum said.
The city’s budget is still being worked on. The final tax rate will be voted on August 13 by the commissioners.
