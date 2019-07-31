Who is Legacy Park and why they want a High School built

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A sign that says "Build a high school here" is catching many peoples attention while driving down Henry S. Grace Fwy.
The sign has been up for at least a week and a Facebook page under the name Legacy Park of Wichita Falls was also making its rounds on social media explaining why this land is the perfect fit.
Wichita County court documents that NewsChannel 6 obtained show Sammy and Laurie Cruse are the property owners.
They bought the land in November 2018 for $10 from a trust under the will of F.L.Cruse.
Around noon on Wednesday, the Facebook page Legacy Park of Wichita Falls was suddenly taken down.
We reached out to Legacy Park via their website and LD Burns provided us this statement.
“As long-time city residents, my associates family had a dream of putting a school on the hill to be seen by all coming into our city. Too long have our schools have been outdated which, to some, makes the city look unconcerned about education," said Burns. "I hope this misconception is about to change. When the WFISD board makes any sort of movement toward specifics of their plan, we will immediately be in touch.”
Burns tells us 25 acres were gifted to Wichita Falls ISD in April of 1962. However, WFISD officials were not able to confirm that information on Wednesday.
They tell us they’re still in planning stages, so it’s too early for them to look at properties.
