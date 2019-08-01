August After Hours Artwalk is tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There are only a handful of After Hours Artwalks left for the year, so go check out local art communities, meet new people or maybe find a new favorite restaurant. Artwalk is supposed to be on the first Thursday of each month, with the exception of July’s artwalk.
Downtown Wichita Falls is going to be full of local art starting at 6:00 p.m. tonight.
You can drop by the Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market until 9:00 p.m. where local artists will have booths set up, as well as along the sidewalks and inside local businesses.
After Hours Artwalk is held once a month from roughly April to October each year to showcase the local art scene as well as introduce the community to new businesses.
