Bowie beautification committee brings Meyer Park back to life

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - For the Mayor of Bowie, Gaylynn Burris, Meyer Park is full of some of her favorite memories.
"We spent several years next door to this park and him{son} and his friends grew up in this park," said Burris.
The trees that fill and shade the play area is something Burris still enjoys today.
"You will rarely find someone that grew up in the city of Bowie that didn't do something in this park," said Burris.
Meyer Park is close to 100 years old and throughout the years it began to lose its luster and appeal until the chairman of Beautify Our Bowie Project, Dillon Steen got an idea.
“I reached out to the community and said ‘Listen we have all of these benches, all of these tables, claim them let’s run a little contest',” said Steen.
This was a contest, that turned old benches into a canvas. With the ultimate goal of making the park popular once again.
"I'm proud of the people chipping in, giving up their time on Saturday's, Sunday's, and after work and all day," said Steen. "They came out and they gave when they didn't have to."
“It’s all about what we do together to make the future better and I just believe we are in a really good trend,” said Kim Cantwell, a volunteer local business owner.
Revitalization is top of mind all over Bowie and is what inspired Kim to write a new song with local singer Monty Dawson.
They will perform “Keeping Bowie Alive” for the first time this Saturday when the town gathers at Meyer Park at 10 a.m. to celebrate all of the hard work that’s gone into bringing life and a new generation back to the park.
