Castaway Cove to reopen just in time for the last Park After Dark

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a water main break on Wednesday, which forced the park to close for two days, crews are working diligently to get things up and running once again.
Waterpark officials tell us that although they’ve been out of commission for the last two days, by the time Park After Dark is set to get started, they’ll be ready to help you cool off from this summer heat.
This is our last Park After Dark event of 2019, festivities get under way at 6 p.m. and run through 11 p.m. Admission is going to cost you $14.99 if you don’t have a season pass, but only $8.99 if you do have one.
Of course we’ll have DJ Tito rocking the wavepool and judging some of your smoothest moves for prizes!
Get your towels, swimsuits, and dance moves ready for the final Park After Dark of the 2019 season.
