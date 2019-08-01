Collin County officers arrest 19 in child exploitation bust ‘Operation Athena’

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Nineteen people have been arrested in an operation conducted by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office according to a CBS DFW report.
The report says the operation was dubbed “Operation Athena” and was executed in an attempt to target people that use the internet to prey on children and traffic child pornography.
The operation had investigators from 12 different federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies collect electronic devices used by the suspects after executing search and arrest warrants according to the report.
CBS DFW reports three suspects were charged with online solicitation, and the others charged with possession of child pornography. Additional arrests are expected.
Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner told CBS DFW “This type of operation wouldn’t be possible without the cooperation that exists among all federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in North Texas and the investigators who work tirelessly to root out this evil."
