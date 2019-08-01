High speed chase protocols

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With two dangerous high-speed police chases within two days, in Wichita Falls the Police Department says safety protocols regarding high-pursuit chases prioritize public safety.
WFPD say they consider many things when pursuing suspects like time of day, road conditions, and if they already know the driver when out on these pursuits.
"If we feel that the public is in any kind of danger, we are going to end the pursuit because it's just not worth someone getting hurt because an individual doesn't want to pull over," said Sgt. McClure.
There is no question that these chases can be dangerous, and some have led to bystanders being hurt or even killed. A viewer who happened to be in the area of Wednesday night’s chase admits it was not safe but says it was second nature to start recording.
"My phone was already out from the first one, and we were headed home at that point, and as soon as I saw the lights, I said nope. He wrecked right in from of me, so I stopped, and he backed it up and went forward and started recording," said Gerardo Saldana.
Sgt McClure says we all already know what to do in these situations.
"Slow down, move over, and get out of the way. My goodness please, please, please do not put yourself in harms ways to capture a video it is not worth putting your life at risk to go viral, "said Sgt. McClure.
Often social media fame is the goal behind capturing these dangerous videos.
"At first I put it on Snapchat. Then I had a few friends say put it on Facebook, and then everyone been sharing it," said Saldana.
McClure warns of the legal ramifications of such actions.
"There is a law against impeding traffic or interfering with police duties. If we are out trying to pull someone over and all of a sudden your right in the way trying to get a video, well, technically you could be interfering with police duties so but beyond that taking that out of the mix it’s just not safe, said Sgt. McClure.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.