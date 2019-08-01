Local child drowns in Weatherford swimming pool

WEATHERFORD, Texas (TNN) - Weatherford police say a 3-year-old boy from Henrietta drowned in a backyard swimming pool on Wednesday night.
Police say when they arrived Rhoman Xavier Quintero was lying unconscious on a pool deck with a man performing CPR on him.
The child was taken to a hospital that evening, where he would later be pronounced dead.
Weatherford police believe there is no evidence of foul play and that this, “appears to be a tragic accident.”
