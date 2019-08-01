Local child drowns in Weatherford swimming pool

Weatherford Drowning
By Katelyn Fox | August 1, 2019 at 4:55 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 5:34 PM

WEATHERFORD, Texas (TNN) - Weatherford police say a 3-year-old boy from Henrietta drowned in a backyard swimming pool on Wednesday night.

Police say when they arrived Rhoman Xavier Quintero was lying unconscious on a pool deck with a man performing CPR on him.

The child was taken to a hospital that evening, where he would later be pronounced dead.

Weatherford police believe there is no evidence of foul play and that this, “appears to be a tragic accident.”

