WFPD arrests suspect who led them on chase Wednesday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Authorities say 30-year-old Anthony Steine led WFPD on a chase after stealing a car from a church parking lot on Wednesday evening.
Steine allegedly stole a 2008 Chevy HHR from the First Baptist Church near Central Freeway between 6:20 p.m. and 7:48 p.m.
At 10:14 p.m. police saw the stolen car driving near Lake Wichita Park. They attempted to pull the car over, but he drove off, leading police on the six and a half mile chase.
Officers were able to deploy spike strips and Steine eventually hit a median while heading northbound on Central Freeway.
Steine got out of his car and ran across the highway and through a parking lot on Seymour Highway.
WFPD was eventually able to take him into custody.
Steine is facing two evading charges, one with a car and one on foot, and a stolen vehicle charge.
