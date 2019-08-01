Mansfield Police to charge North Texas aunt with capital murder

MANSFIELD, Texas (TNN) - Mansfield Police say they are charging Merica Sneed with Capital Murder in the death of Melodi Sneed according to a CBS DFW report.
The report says Merica, the 42-year-old aunt of Melodi, was arrested on Saturday, July 27 on charges of Injury to a Child and Causing Serious Bodily Injury.
CBS DFW reports officers arrived on scene and assisted the medics with performing life saving measures on the child, but Melodi was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The report also says Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office ruled Melodi’s death a murder, and the charges will be upgraded to Capital Murder after compiling additional information.
Sneed remains in custody in the Tarrant County jail according to CBS DFW.
The image is from the Tarrant County inmate search website.
