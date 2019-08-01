Meals on Wheels Kid’s Community Champions Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Wednesday August 7 at 10:00 a.m. The Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels is hosting Kid’s Community Champions Day.
The event will be at The Kitchen at 1008 Burnett St.
Kids of all ages are invited to help give back to their community by helping to deliver meals to feed seniors, disabled people, and the homebound in our community.
Applications can be found over on The Kitchen’s website. The deadline to sign up to volunteer is Friday, August 2 at 9:00 p.m.
That means you still have over 24 hours to get signed up and ready to help feed our community.
