MSU Texas continues to address food insecurity

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University continues to take steps to address the problem of food insecurity among college students.
It has been one year since the university opened the doors to its student food pantry that’s now provided at least 1,700 meals.
Sophomore Latifah Johnson said the pantry has been a big help to her, “I cut down on my grocery’s and our spending of money. I've been able to save a little more money.”
The left-over money can be used for books and fees that tend to add up for students like Johnson and Josenne Dore who are paying their own way through school.
Both not only use the pantry, they also work to stock it, allowing them to see firsthand how it’s giving students access to more food.
“It allowed me to get a variety of food that the cafeteria did not have,” said Dore.
The pantry takes donations and runs on a faith system; meaning students who say they need help, get help.
“I think it’s working really well. I just have faith in humankind. I feel like people that don’t really need it won’t be coming in,” said Special Events Coordinator Cindy Cummings who is in charge of operating the pantry.
The student body seems to think the process is working well too. Multiple on-campus organizations have held food drives and collected items for the pantry. At one point, Cummings even had to add an extra shelf for food in her office because of all the donations that have poured in.
But, over the last two months, things have changed. “We're a little bit slower during the summer time because we don’t have all the kids here,” Cummings said.
In an effort to keep shelves full, they will be partnering with local churches, all in hopes that the pantry will continue to take a huge weight off of a lot of students shoulders.
Cummings stated, “I’ve heard some really sad stories that we’ve changed around. It gives them an opportunity to focus on their homework and be leaders in the community when we help them.”
They also plan to be a part of Texoma Gives this September.
To learn more about donating to the pantry, visit the website here.
