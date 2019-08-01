MSU Texas could be offering its first doctoral programs soon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In 1994, MSU offered the only masters in radiologic studies in the country.
“Building on that expertise, we believe the profession has sufficiently matured to begin a discipline specific doctorate in radiologic science,” said James Johnson, Provost of MSU Texas.
Not only would this be the first doctoral program offered at MSU, it would also be the first program of it’s kind in the United States.
Before that can happen, though, the university must submit an application to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to be approved to begin offering this degree.
Today The board approved unanimously for the university’s application to be submitted.
“Very excited to be on the leading edge of that,” said Johnston.
Another application approved to be submitted, however, was to exempt the B.A.'s in Humanities and Global Studies, as well as close the M.A. in Political Science.
The decision stemmed from not enough faculty or resources being specificially dedicated to those fields and a drop in applicants.
Johnston mentioned only two people had applied for that masters program this year but neither were accepted. The final graduates for that program will graduate this upcoming spring semester.
If their doctoral application is approved Johnston said they could begin seeing students Fall 2020.
