Officials working to enforce marijuana laws

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Texas leaders are making it clear the hemp law did not decriminalize marijuana. After some District Attorneys decided to drop cases that didn’t have test results to prove the products contained THC.
Federal changes through the 2018 Farm Bill removed hemp from the list of Schedule I substances, paving the way for states to form state-regulated industrial hemp programs.
“There have been some discrepancies on how that Bill has been interpreted. There have also been some dismissals in some counties, but here in the 97th, there were no changes. I’m still committed to processing marijuana cases,” said Montague County District Attorney Casey Polhemus.
House Bill 1325, allows farmers to grow industrial hemp under a state-regulated program. The bill also legalizes hemp-derived products like CBD oil. Hemp and its by-products contain less than 0.3% THC, unlike marijuana.
But working on these cases is proving a little challenging without the equipment needed for a quantitative test.
“DPS is in the process of developing the testing. We may have to put some of those cases on hold, after June 10th, but it does not affect anything before that date, and we will still be able to process those cases,” said Montague County District Attorney.
Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson says they should have a plan in about 90 days for hemp certificates, which is the only way to legally possess hemp. Now that it is legal and in six months DPS should be done with a way to test the product.
