Oklahoma winery gets international recognition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In the International Canned Wine Competition this Edmond, Oklahoma winery beat out over two hundred competitors for the, “best flavored -- white wine,” with their summer favorite, “Sinfully Sweet Peach Watermelon.”
It puts Clauren Ridge Winery on the map against much more major competition from California, Italy or France.
The winery owners believes the judges like the unique taste of their wine.
Carter Burleson, owner of Clauren Ridge Winery said that because liquor laws are changing in Oklahoma, it’s opening a lot of doors for them.
Burleson is hoping that winning this honor will make them a household name.
